Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 444.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE CNX opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

