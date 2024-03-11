Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 39,450 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 516,348 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $3,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 22.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 261,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

