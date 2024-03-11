Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 27.03%. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

