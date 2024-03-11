Alps Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

