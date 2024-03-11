Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,447,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $243.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

