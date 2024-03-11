Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,627 shares of company stock worth $6,560,508. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $150.82 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $197.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

