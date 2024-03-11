Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 74.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 325,280 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 3.3 %

PLAB opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.