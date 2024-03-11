American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

