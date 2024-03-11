American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AHR opened at $13.81 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

