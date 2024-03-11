Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 81,413 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $61,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,099,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 243,261 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

