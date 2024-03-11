Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VeriSign worth $67,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $26,093.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $7,565,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $191.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.89. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

