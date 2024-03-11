Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $59.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

