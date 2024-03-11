AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $181.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $182.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.