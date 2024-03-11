Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 10.04 -$229.81 million ($2.15) -0.48 Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.06 -$1.48 million $0.02 199.60

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62% Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 484.94%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 184.04%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

