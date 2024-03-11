Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,062 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.