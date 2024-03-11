ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Nikhil Lalwani Sells 28,965 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikhil Lalwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,093,681.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 319,601 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after buying an additional 156,594 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

