Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $108.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

