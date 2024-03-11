Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $117.61.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

