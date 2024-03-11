AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Quanta Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,582,000 after buying an additional 461,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $242.06 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.