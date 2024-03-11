AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,570,906 shares of company stock worth $383,420,768. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.