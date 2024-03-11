AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Copa worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

