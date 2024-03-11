AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of TrueBlue worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 98.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 14.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 7,980.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 333,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

