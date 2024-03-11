AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 315,935 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,935 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.