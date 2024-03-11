AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FirstCash worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,584,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,191,165.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,584,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,191,165.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,428 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,144 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $115.83 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

