AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 594,499 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

