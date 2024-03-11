Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,758,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.89% of Aramark worth $442,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

