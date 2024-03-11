Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

