Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

