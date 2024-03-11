Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $1,407,600.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $567,988.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.