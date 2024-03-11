Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

