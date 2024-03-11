Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Astrana Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 33.88 Astrana Health Competitors $1.74 billion $116.68 million 26.03

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Astrana Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -36.88% -367.13% -18.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 68 542 1352 58 2.69

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Astrana Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Astrana Health peers beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

