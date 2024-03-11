Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total value of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total value of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

