AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

About AutoCanada

TSE ACQ opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$513.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

