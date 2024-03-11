Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of Autodesk worth $492,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

