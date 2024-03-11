Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

