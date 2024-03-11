Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 203,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,588,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,624,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,774,000 after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $484,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

