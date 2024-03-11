Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

