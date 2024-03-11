BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.