BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 206.06%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

