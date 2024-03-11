Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Major Shareholder William S. Boyd Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $7,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

