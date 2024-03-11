Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Major Shareholder William S. Boyd Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $7,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

