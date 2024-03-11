Brokerages Set Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Target Price at $72.20

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of research firms have commented on KNF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.