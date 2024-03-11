Brokerages Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) PT at $13.67

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Potbelly stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
