Brokerages Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) PT at $13.67

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Potbelly by 201.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 110,914.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

