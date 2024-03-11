Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target at C$1.26

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

