Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$27.67

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

