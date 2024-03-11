Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT at $21.00

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JYNT opened at $11.88 on Friday. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

