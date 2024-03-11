Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $11,033,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,356,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $864,000.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $12.96 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

