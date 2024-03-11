Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

