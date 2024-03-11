Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
