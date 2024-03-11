Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
