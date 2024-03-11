Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.