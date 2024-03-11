Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211,132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

