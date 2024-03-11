Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
