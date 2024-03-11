Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

