Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGO stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
